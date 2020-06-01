Free COVID-19 testing being offered across WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– During Governor Jim Justice’s COVID-19 update, he announced that several places in West Virginia will be offering free COVID-19 testing.

Free testing will be available on Friday, June 5th and Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Below are the listed places:

  • Tug River Health Clinic in Gary (McDowell County) on June 5
  • City Hall in Keystone WV (McDowell County) on June 6
  • Laughlin Chapel in Wheeling (Ohio County)
  • Monticello Playground in Clarksburg (Harrison County)

