Free COVID-19 testing being offered across WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– During Governor Jim Justice’s COVID-19 update, he announced that several places in West Virginia will be offering free COVID-19 testing.
Free testing will be available on Friday, June 5th and Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Below are the listed places:
- Tug River Health Clinic in Gary (McDowell County) on June 5
- City Hall in Keystone WV (McDowell County) on June 6
- Laughlin Chapel in Wheeling (Ohio County)
- Monticello Playground in Clarksburg (Harrison County)