BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team announced a free Covid-19 clinic in Bluefield.

On Thursday, June 1, 2023 the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will be located at John Stewart United Methodist Church located at 102 Jones Street in Bluefield to host a free covid-19 vaccine and testing clinic. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

All community members will be able to receive a free covid-19 test, vaccination and booster shot. Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations for children 5 and up will be available with a parental guardian present. For more information call (304) 741-7157.