BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — What’s more American than baseball and fireworks?

Nothing is, if you ask the folks at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.

The owners, Doug Epling and Raleigh County Commissioner Linda Epling, said they’re planning the biggest public fireworks display in West Virginia. Three or four finales are planned for the fireworks show, and baseball fans can catch a kids’ game before the show.

“It’s open to the public, free of charge,” Doug Epling said on Monday, June 19, 2023. “There will be no charge. There will be USSAA small kids’ game, a coach pitch game, before the fireworks. It’s all free, too.”

Epling said the game will start around 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

He said the public is welcome to come into the stadium or to use the parking lot to view the fireworks.