BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – Governor Jim Justice encouraged anglers across the Mountain State to hit the rivers and ponds for ‘free fishing weekend’.

During these two days, residents and nonresidents are able to fish for free in West Virginia`s public lakes, streams, and rivers without having to buy a license.

Rainbow Trout, Large Mouth Bass, Small Mouth Bass and Bluegill are just some of the fish anglers are able to catch in West Virginia Waters.

Little Beaver State Park hosted a children’s fishing tournament on June 10th. Youngsters were taught the basics of fishing and how to cast a line.

“It’s a great way to pass on traditions. They can build on lifelong hobbies and skills,” said Barry Spurlock, a Raleigh County Native.

Children were not the only ones encouraged to participate in the free fishing weekend. Those who have fished in the past but have not renewed their fishing license were welcome to hit the water.

The Little Beaver waters were stocked with fish back in April.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come out and enjoy nature. The stocking program here is awesome. They caught a record trout here about a month ago,” said Spurlock.

Anglers who wish to continue casting their line after this weekend are welcome to renew their licenses online.