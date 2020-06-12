Free fishing weekend in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced the annual free fishing weekend is happening June 13-14, 2020. There is no fishing license required to hit the streams and lakes on these two days.

Assistant Chief in Charge of Fisheries, Mark Scott said this is a good time to give fishing a try if you are interested in learning our haven’t fished in a while.

“This is the perfect time to take your son, daughter or grandchild to your favorite fishing spot and get them hooked on fishing,” said Scott. “Free fishing weekend is a great way to enjoy the outdoors with family and friends.”

Those who enjoy themselves and wish to continue can buy a fishing license at the West Virginia DNR website.

The DNR typically holds fishing derbies during the free weekend, however changes were made due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bowden Fishing Derby was canceled and the Little Beaver Kids Fishing Derby was rescheduled to July 11.