Free Little Library now available in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A couple from Michigan traveled to the Mountain State to provide an opportunity for free reading. The Little Free Library is an organization from the Midwest that provides people of all ages the chance to read a book for free.

Nancy Hull, a volunteer with the organization, said since the COVID-19 pandemic caused many libraries to close, this is a chance for people to put down their electronics and pick up a book.

“Especially for children, I wanted it to be accessible and in times like these and weekends when libraries aren’t open, not everyone has transportation to get to a library, not everybody has a library card. Not everybody knows the process of that,” Hull said.

The Little Free Library is located at the Earl E. Muse Memorial Park in Princeton. They ask when you take a book, also bring a book to donate to the library.