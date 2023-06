BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The 2023 Summer Movies Series is set to open June 20, 2023, at Marquee Cinemas at Galleria Plaza, theater manager Jacob Armstrong said on Monday, June 5, 2023.

“We’re going to play two completely free movies,” said Armstrong. “There’s no age restriction. There’s no restriction at all. Just come on out. Get you a free movie, get you a popcorn, and enjoy your summer.”

The series runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays through August 9, 2023.