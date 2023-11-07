RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Fresh Vegetables Initiative driven by the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority is already planning for next year.

Sherrie Hunter, Director of Education for the Solid Waste Authority, said they will be revitalizing their soil in the coming months to prepare for spring planting.

This year the Solid Waste Authority handed out a total of 667 bags of vegetables to the Raleigh County Commission on Aging, totaling 868 pounds of veggies.

The Solid Waste Authority would like to thank all of the volunteers, including the Greater Beckley Christian School, the Duff family, the Little Family, Raleigh County 4-H, and Jack Tanner and Tammy Trent from the Commission on Aging for making this year’s initiative a success.