BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Beckley is hosting its 32nd annual Friday in the Park series!

The festivities began Friday, June 2, 2023 and will continue through August, weather permitting.

‘Fridays in the Park’ is held at Word Park in Beckley from eleven thirty in the morning to one in the afternoon.

Food, live music and plenty of vendors are set up all around the park.

“People can kick back and enjoy the festivities. Over the years a lot of retiree’s come out and families bring their children to the events,” said Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events.

