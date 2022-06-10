BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– It’s another week of Fridays in the Park at Word Park in Beckley. The event will last until the end of August.

On June 10th, David Runion performed at the park.

Director of Beckley events, Jill Moorefield said this is a great opportunity to get out in the community and enjoy their day.

“Invite people put to see a free concert, they’ll have a few food vendors set up, some community organizations so just come out and enjoy a beautiful day,” said Moorefield.



Moorefield added on June 17th, Darrell Ramsey will perform along with a preview of Theatre West Virginia’s Hatfields and McCoys at the end of the show.