CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — New details are emerging about Robert Todd McBride, Jr., 29, of South Point, Ohio, who died in a Cabell County car accident Wednesday night.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said McBride was traveling at a high speed along Guyan River Road when he lost control of his vehicle while attempting to pass another driver. He hit a tree and died on the scene.

13 News Reporter Lane Ball spoke with close friends of McBride.

McBride’s coworkers and friends said they want him to be remembered for his loving personality. They also said McBride’s death was heartbreaking, especially after having to confirm the news to other friends and loved ones.

“To feel those calls this morning from current employees and past employees, kids from this neighborhood, and kids from Huntington, and even the Southern Ohio area reaching out to me asking ‘Is this … Is this our Robert?'” said a co-worker and friend. “And having to tell people ‘yeah.’ It was rough.”

Friends and co-workers also said they believe the accident was shortly after McBride got off work.

McBride’s funeral date has not been set yet. The Giovanni’s in Hurricane will also be collecting donations to help the family with any expenses.