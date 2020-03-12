Friends of Charity Auto Fair announces headlining performer for 2020

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The Friends of Charity Auto Fair is a few months away, but organizers want you to get excited as they announced the headlining performer for this year.

Josh Turner will take the stage Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Tickets for the concert will be sold separately this year. Tickets are $32 per person and include admission to the auto fair on Saturday after 5p.m., or for $37, you can get an all-day pass as well as a concert ticket.

The price of admission to the auto fair will remain the same as last year: $5 for Friday, and $10 for Saturday. You can also get auto fair tickets in advance online for the entire weekend here.

The auto fair will be held at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport July 17 and 18.

The Friends of Charity Auto Fair serves a fundraiser for Hospice of Southern West Virginia, and Brian’s Safehouse.