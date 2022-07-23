DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Car enthusiasts gathered at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport on Saturday, July 23, 2022, for the last day of the Friends of Charity Auto Fair. From newer cars to classics, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

“We’re expecting over 500 cars to be here. It’s gonna be a great day,” Danny Kincaid, a member of the Steering Committee, said. “The weather’s gonna be wonderful. We have events planned every hour throughout the day.”

While more cars were at the auto fair at the start, cars rolled into the parking lot for the last day. But weather aside, the highlight is always the organizations the Friends of Charity Auto Fair donates to. The organizations are Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse.

“It’s a great event. It’s an outdoor event,” said Kincaid. “It’s just something to come out and do. It helps the Beckley area and it’s something for the people to come out and enjoy.”

While planning does not start until November for next year’s Auto Fair, Kincaid said events like this one take a lot of people to pull off. Events as large as the Friends of Charity Auto Fair require a clean-up, which starts Sunday, July 24, 2022

“We’ll be here in the morning cleaning up. there will be some cars left over that people will have to get in the morning,” said Kincaid.