BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A beloved event returns to Beckley that goes towards a good cause.

The Friends of Charity Auto Fair returns on Friday, July 14, 2023, and lasts through the weekend, to help support Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safe House. The carnival for the auto fair started on Wednesday, July 12, at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport.

Angel Blankenship the Director of Public Relations with Hospice of Southern West Virginia, said they are appreciative the public continues to support the auto fair.

“We’re doing a lot of good in the community and trying to heal in different ways and it’s nice to see that celebrated when the community comes out and supports us and gives back to what we’re doing,” Blankenship said.

The auto show, which of course is the main event, begins on Friday, July 14.