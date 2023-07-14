BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– The Friends of Charity Auto Fair is well underway in Raleigh County!

The Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport is hosting the Friends of Charity Auto Fair to benefit the local area. Not only does this venue provide an opportunity to check out a variety of cars, but it’s also a chance to give to charity.

The show continues through Saturday, July 15, with gates opening at 9 a.m.

“Y’know it’s the kind of event that you come out to and see people you only get to see once a year,” said attendee Mark Billups.

You can visit the car show to check out cars like Mark’s 1968 Mustang Coup.