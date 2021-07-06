Friends of Charity Auto Fair to raise money for Hospice of Southern West Virginia, Brian’s Safehouse

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Members of the community are coming together for a good cause this weekend.

The Friends of Charity Auto Fair will take place at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport on Friday and Saturday.

The event starts at 8 a.m. and will end at 11 p.m., both days. There will be custom and vintage cars, a carnival for kids, food, and a concert by Josh Turner. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse.

“I do it because of Hospice and Hospice is such a great organization that really makes a difference in the community, especially for people that are facing the end of life,” said Danny Kincaid; a member of the Steering Committee.

More details and ticket information can be found on the event website.