BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary has spent the last few weeks educating local students on the history of coal and its importance to the Mountain State.

Catholic school students in Raleigh and Fayette Counties wrapped up a series of weekly lessons from the women of the auxiliary with a trip to the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

The students spent the last few weeks learning the ins and outs of the coal industry from the Friends of Coal Ladies, with a series of lessons leading up to the big day, where the coal mines came to life at the Exhibition Coal Mine.

The purpose of the lessons was to show the kids where West Virginia comes from and how it has evolved in history.

“They learn how the coal is mined, how it’s produced, what kinds we have in West Virginia, how you can make a career out of it. So, lots of different things with our curriculum,” said Riley Painter, 3rd grade homeroom teacher at St. Francis de Sales.

Nancy Gentry with the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary added, “We want the kids to make sure they appreciate the heritage of coal and the work that the miners do and how it sustains our nation.”

Painter said the fieldtrip to the Exhibition Coal Mine was the highlight of the year for students.