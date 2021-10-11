Friends of Library book sale begins in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County library’s annual book sale began Monday, October 11, 2021.

The library sells used books, dvds, cds and vhs tapes for all ages. This year, funds raised from the book sale will go towards new carpet and other renovations at the library.

Joan Tomasek, Treasurer for Friends of the Library, said the sale is a great way for the community to come together and support the local library.

“This is a wonderful place to pick up books, books for yourself, for your enjoyment during the winter, for gifts for your friends, your relatives,” Tomasek said.

If you are interested in picking up more books for you and your family, you can check out the sale Tuesday through Saturday, October 16, 2021.