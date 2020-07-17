Friends remember former West Virginia Legislator Shirley Love

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– An Oak Hill native and Collins High School graduate, Shirley Love was a true West Virginian to many, State Senator Stephen Baldwin said, especially through his desire to help others.

“He took politics very seriously because he wanted to try and help people,” Baldwin said. “And he was particularly concerned about people (who) kind of lived in the shadows of society and they didn’t feel like they paid attention to; and he wanted to try and pay attention to their concerns.”

Baldwin reflected on his favorite memories of Love, including those when the longtime legislator spoke his mind in the Capitol.

“I will remember the complete silence in the House Chamber when Shirley stood up to speak,” Baldwin said. “He actually ended up singing a little bit at the end of that speech which was just appropriate for him.”

Love was also a local broadcast personality in Fayette County, well known for his Saturday night wrestling before moving into the political arena. Long time fan Brad Yost said he loved watching him on TV with his family.

“Sitting around the TV every Saturday night watching Saturday Night Wrestling. And a lot of it was his commentary. He kind of made the show,” Yost said.

Governor Jim Justice took a moment during his COVID-19 briefing to talk about Love.

“I grew up watching him on TV and listening to his voice and everything and I know him very well and I know his family and I just want to pass on our thoughts and prayers to a great family and a great great West Virginian we’ve lost.”

Shirley Love was 87 years old.