DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — One local resort is gearing up to give you a fright this Christmas.

Fright Night’s “Fright before Christmas” starts Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 6 p.m. at The Resort at Glade Springs.

It is the fourth season The Resort at Glade Springs has hosted the event. This year is different, however, it is called the Krampus Krawl. If you upgrade to this package, you can visit three different bars and purchase adult beverages inside the event.

“It’s just something different it’s a different holiday tradition that people can do they can still come out and be with family and friends and hang out and do something that’s just a little on the scary side,” said Creative Director, Ashley Long.

No one under 21 is permitted in those areas and you must have a pass to enter. Special Krampus signs will mark the entrance to those areas.