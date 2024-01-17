THE FOLLOWING ADVISORIES/WARNINGS HAVE BEEN ISSUED:

WIND CHILL WARNING until 4pm Wednesday for northwestern Pocahontas & western Greenbrier counties.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY until 4pm Wednesday for southeastern Nicholas County.

Wednesday starts with frigid temperatures; lowlands will hover in the single digits while the mountains drop into the negatives. Wind chills will make conditions feel a lot colder so make sure to bundle up and look after any outdoor plumbing and pets. After a cloudy morning, we’ll slowly see peaks of sunshine arrive in the afternoon. It will help to keep the layers around, however, as highs on Wednesday only get into the low 20s.

Wednesday night will continue to see clouds diminish as a ridge of high pressure builds in the southern U.S.. It will be another frigid night as temperatures drop into the teens/single digits with wind chills approaching the single digits. Another night where packing the layers will certainly help! Slick travel/black ice will continue to be an issue along side roads & untreated roads so give yourself an extra couple of minutes Thursday morning.

Thursday morning begins with some peaks of sunshine but still a cold morning in the teens. As southwest winds push in, we’ll slowly see our temperatures climb into the 30s. This will be followed by increasing clouds for the second half of your Thursday along with snow showers possible Thursday night as a low pressure system arrives.

Friday sees a low pressure system arrive, bringing back the snow showers. For both the morning and evening commute, slick travel will be possible along with reduced visibility with any of the heavier snow showers. It will be a cold Friday to end off the week as temperatures only get into the 20s for Friday and eventually the single digits Friday night.

Saturday sees our low pressure system move off to the east with lingering snow showers possible. This activity will be due to a wraparound effect from this low, but showers will slowly diminish, first across the lowlands and eventually the mountains into Saturday night. Remember to keep the layers around as temperatures only get into the teens for Saturday with wind chills down in the negatives.

Sunday brings back sunny skies as a strong high pressure system moves in. After starting with temperatures in the single digits, temperatures will climb into the 20s for afternoon highs. A mostly sunny end to your Sunday that will carry over into your Sunday night.

Monday keeps the sunshine with high pressure around. It’s another cold morning to begin next week, as temperatures start off in the single digits/teens. As a southwest breezy kicks in, those temperatures will climb into the 30s to end off your Monday.

Tuesday stays sunny once again as high pressure dominates the forecast. Not as cold of a morning as temperatures are in the 20s before climbing into the 40s by dinnertime! Both the morning and evening commute look to be in good shape as temperatures finally return to normal levels this time of the year.

In your extended forecast, we are keeping an eye on our next system returning Wednesday. With temperatures rising into the 40s and 50s, any precipitations looks to be straight rain showers. While this will get us away from the winter weather, some slick and wet travel will be something to keep in mind entering next week.

WEDNESDAY

Frigid temperatures. Gradual clearing. Highs in the 20s.

THURSDAY

Sunny start. Clouds build PM. Snow arrives late. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Snow showers. Slick travel possible. Cold. Highs in the 20s.

SATURDAY

Lingering snow showers. Frigid temperatures. Highs in the teens.

SUNDAY

Sunshine returns. Dry but cold day. Highs in the 20s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Warming up. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny day. Temperatures climb. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers return. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Rain showers continue. Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY

Lingering rain showers. Slick and wet travel possible. Highs in the 50s.