BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Frozen 2 was released this week and to celebrate the highly anticipated movie, Pottery Place held a Frozen Princess Party at Marquee Cinemas in Beckley on Saturday Nov. 23.

Little girls came dressed in their best Elsa and Anna outfits. They even got to take pictures with the real Elsa and Anna, get their faces painted, and much more.

Many headed back to the theater later on, to see the movie.