BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Members of Fruits of Labor Café celebrated the soft opening for their new pizzeria and coffee shop in downtown Beckley on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

The new pizzeria is located in their downstairs area, right next to the coffee shop and smoothie and ice cream bar.

So far managers are offering a limited menu for now, with a grand opening coming soon.

The current hours for the pizzeria are from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Tammy Jordan, President of Fruits of Labor Café, said the new pizzeria launch will further help support adults recovering from addiction.

The original plan was to just have the coffee shop, but Jordan saw more potential in the space and for her employees.

“We wanted to really leverage the space and the beauty of the opportunity to open this entire floor,” said Jordan. “Adding that additional layer of the great big stone oven is very showy and students have an entirely new opportunity.”

Jordan said overall, the pizzeria not only provides more jobs for people in recovery, but provides a great place to eat for people in the community.

“It just starts layering in the impact of individuals we can serve in our community,” said Jordan.

Members at Fruits of Labor Café also fired up their oven to make pizzas in celebration of the North American Solstice and Sky car show from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.