BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Folks in downtown Beckley may recognize Sabrina Greaser as the floor supervisor at Fruits of Labor Cafe, a popular eatery with a non-profit mission to train and employ those in recovery from addiction.

On Monday, July 31, 2023, Greaser explained that she is now in recovery, but she relapsed several years ago when her son died in a car crash. On Monday, one day before her son would have turned 18 years old, Greaser celebrated the Communities of Healing program, which supports those in recovery and helps them to find employment, while training business owners on how to invest in recovery employment programs.

“Like, as soon as they hear you’re in recovery, a lot of places shun you,” Greaser said. “But to know that we have people that support us, it helps me know that I can do it, and I can do all things, you know?”

Fruits of Labor owner Tammy Jordan said Communities of Healing aims to shatter the idea that community investment in recovery programs comes at the expense of economic development. On Monday, she celebrated the graduating class of the group’s first Investment Lab training cohort.

“Every week, during the cohort, I come on for thirty minutes and talk about my experience,” said Jordan, explaining one of her roles. “We open up Fruits of Labor’s model, we open up our books. We do all of these types of things to help businesses grow in the recovery space. What does it look like? What does it feel like? What are the challenges?”

A participating business owner said she grew up in foster care and that a person close to her is in recovery from addiction. She said programs like Communities of Healing is critical to economic recovery.

“You know, even if you’re just helping one person, you just don’t know what that ripple effect will do,” said Samantha Phillips, owner of Sage and Lila Company. “So, I highly encourage any small business owner to reach out to West Virginia Hive or Fruits of Labor and find out more about this program.”

Phillips added that her employee from Communities of Healing has taught her valuable lessons she uses in her business.