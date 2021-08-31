Fruits of Labor expands, opens cafe in Alderson

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Giving back to your community can be as simple as buying a soup and salad at Alderson’s newest addition, Fruits of Labor. Their latest expansion opened on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the Alderson Visitors Center.

President of the company, Tammy Jordan, said their mission is to invest in people in addiction recovery by offering job training.

“That is our passion and that’s why we’ve expanded,” Jordan said. “We have our Rainelle location that’s still open, and it does all the baking. We bring it down here to Alderson and then we have soup, salad, and sandwiches inside for the community of Alderson.”

Jordan said this is not the first time they have invested in Alderson. For four years, they have invested in the town through the Farmers Market, and she is excited to now be able to offer a brick and mortar building for the community to enjoy.

“You work on it, and the painting’s done, and the construction’s done, and it’s just all the fine tuning,” Jordan said. “It’s training staff. It’s hiring individuals. It’s really just coming to that moment that we’re ready.”

Jordan said the primary focus of their expansion is to offer a safe space to transform the lives of those wanting to reach recovery. In this safe space, Jordan said people learn, grow, change and develop all with the help of the community.

“Every single day they come and buy a loaf of bread or come and have a sandwich inside. They are actively participating in recovery efforts so that people can, in their community, transform their own lives from the inside out along the way, simply by sharing a meal here,” Jordan said.