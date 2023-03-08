BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The founder of Fruits of Labor Cafe was in Washington on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Back home in Beckley, her supporters turned out to her cafe for a watch party.

Tammy Jordan addressed an international audience at the HERStory International Women’s Conference from the nation’s capital.

Jordan has national recognition for her Fruits of Labor program, which hires women and youth who are in recovery for substance use disorder.

“Here, at the Beckley Fruits of Labor Cafe, a lot of the workforce here at the cafe are individuals in recovery, and they’re amazing,” said WV HIVE Executive Director Judy Moore, who was present. “The service is amazing. The food is amazing, and we’re just so happy to have them here.”