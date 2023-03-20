BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–Fruits of Labor’s Communities of Healing held its 2023 Spring Gathering Monday morning in Beckley.

Communities of Healing is a recovery-to-work program that helps people heal from addiction. It provides training and promotes long term economic recovery for its participants.

The speakers at the gathering taught attendees ways to strengthen and add a social mission to their businesses.

Tammy Jordan, Fruits of Labor President, said they also encouraged businesses to hire individuals in recovery.

“There are so many people that are in recovery that need employment, that need that second chance, that need the opportunity,” said Jordan. “Our goal is to see businesses understand how important it is to look to the recovery community for hires and create an environment that is uplifting and empowering.”

Sabrina Greaser, one of the program’s students who is now being offered a promotion, said the training helped prepare her for her new position.

“The training, the support through Fruits of Labor and Tammy, learning new things, new skills-especially communication skills- prepared me for so many things,” said Greaser.

Fruits of Labor also announced new Investment Lab training and the new participants at the gathering.

To learn more about how to get involved, visit their website.