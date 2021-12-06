Fruits of Labor provides updates on Communities of Healing initiative

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Fruits of Labor is teaming up with Workforce West Virginia and a number of other local organizations to combat the opioid crisis in the Mountain State. It’s all part of the Communities of Healing initiative, a program designed to train local businesses on how to work with and hire people in active recovery for addiction.

Tammy Jordan, President of Fruits of Labor, said the initiative started four years ago and has seen two cohorts of local businesses graduate from the program with a new perspective on an issue that impacts thousands in West Virginia.

“It is rare that we do not have neighbors, or friends, or family members that are in our communities that are looking to propel their efforts, their courage to take that daily step of recovery,” Jordan said.

Congresswoman Carol Miller attended the Communities of Healing winter event and voiced her support for the initiative. She told 59News resources for people struggling with addiction is crucial on the path to recovery.

“People going through recovery need those people who are confident enough to reach out to them to give them a second chance or a third chance at getting it right,” Miller said.

The Workforce Development Board provides funding to pay people who are employed going through the recovery program. Robin Morgan, Executive Director for Region One Workforce Development Board, said education plays a large part in the success of what she calls empowered employment.

“The businesses that are a part of this cohort actually go through training, and, not just about people in recovery but about growing their businesses and working with their staff and bringing them, informing them and educating them about what its like to work specifically with people in recovery,” Morgan said.

Fruits of Labor will open new locations in Montgomery and Beckley in 2022. Jordan said applications are open for businesses to join the next round of the program in March.