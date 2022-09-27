BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley will have a new green space, after a change in plans for the former Zen’s lot on Neville Street.

The city bought the lot with the building last year for just over one million dollars, with plans to make it level with a bordering lot on Earwood Street. But engineers now say it can not be done because of a 12-foot elevation difference.

Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said Monday, September 26, 2022, the city is now planning a green space with concrete borders on two of the lots. The mayor said Fruits of Labor, a café inside the former Zen’s building, will lease the former Zen’s lot from the city.

“The Fruits of Labor have indicated they would like to lease, on a monthly basis, the entire – quote -Zen’s lot, the former Zen’s lot,” said Rappold. “Their business has been magnificent. Their reception to the City of Beckley has been unbelievable.”

Rappold said the goal is to have the green space installed during this paving season, which will end in the fall. If drainage issues on the lot are not resolved by then, he said, the project will wait until the spring.