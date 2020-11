RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — A Missouri man who was on the run was found and arrested in Greenbrier County.

In a press release, Sheriff Bruce Sloan said deputies and Ronceverte Police officers were told of a possible fugitive from justice in the Ronceverte area. The suspect, identified as Leonard Eugene Johnson, 61, was from the state of Missouri.

Johnson was found and arrested in Fairlea without incident by deputies and West Virginia State troopers. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail.