HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The Festival of the Three Rivers in Hinton welcomed attendees from near and far.

Presented by the Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum, it highlights the Greenbrier River, New River, and Bluestone Lake which runs into the Bluestone River.

Candice Helms is the Emcee of the festival. She said each river offers so much to Summers County residents.

“So much fun. Even if you just want to go hang out and fish, or do nothing just grab a pizza and sit by the bank somewhere. It just offers a lot of peace and quiet and fun. We floated the river yesterday on the kayaks and it was an absolute ball,” said Helms.

This event, held in Hinton Town Square, hosted different and interesting vendors including first-timers like the West Virginia Mountain Ears.

Owner, Diana Harris said they specialize in roasted corn, funnel cakes, and freshly squeezed lemonade.

Harris said another big event held in Lewisburg piqued her interest to start this business.

“The Fair actually. My husband and I, we love to go to the state fair and get the corn and we talked about it for a couple of years how fun it looked and just took a chance and did it so we really enjoy it,” said Harris.

There was another unique shop at the event last well.

Hillbilly Spin Art, created by Daniel Flickinger, uses an old washer machine he converted into his own spin art table.

He also has a three-foot table to work on children’s and adults’ clothing and more.

“I’ve done gas cans, cast iron skillets, roasting pans. I’ve done all kinds of…really anything,” said Flickinger.

Flickinger hopes he can create another larger spin art table for bigger projects.