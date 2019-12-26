Funeral Arrangements for Sheriff C.S. Sherill Parker were announced

MULLENS, WV (WVNS)– Funeral Arrangements for the late Sheriff C.S. Sherill Parker were release. Brad Ellison, Chief Deputy of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department release the details Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.

According to the release, the sheriff will be taking to the Wyoming County Courthouse on Sunday, Dec. 29,2019 where he will Lie In State and friends may pay their respects from noon to 4 p.m. Then at 4 p.m. the sheriff will be taken to the Mullens Middle School Gym where friends and family will be able to say their final goodbyes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The funeral will be held on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Mullens Middle School Auditorium. After the ceremony the burial will take place at the Roselawn Memorial Gardens.