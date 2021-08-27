Funeral for WV State Trooper happening in Fayette County

Sgt. John Syner being honored on Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Army National Guard Armory in Glen Jean, WV

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A West Virginia State Trooper who passed away last weekend will be laid to rest on Friday, August 27th.

A service for Sergeant John Syner will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the WV Army National Guard Armory in Glen Jean. Sgt. Syner, 52, died on Saturday while working on his property in Fayette County. He was the Detachment Commander of the West Virginia State Police Marlinton Detachment.

A visitation was held at noon to honor the Trooper. Police cars from around the state could be seen outside the service, along with Army National Guard members. A flag was hung in memory of Sgt. Syner that people will drive under during the procession.

The services were closed to the public.