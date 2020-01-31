Fusion Center wants to better inform people about human trafficking

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The WV Intelligence Fusion Center wants to help combat human trafficking.

The Fusion Center is bringing awareness by coordinating an awareness campaign that will include information about human trafficking at welcome centers and rest stops in the state.

Human trafficking can involved sexual assault or abuse of children that forces people to commit fraud or coercion.

“Human trafficking often intersects with the transportation sector and is intensified by the prevalence of the illicit drug trade and addiction epidemic in our state. We feel this important collaboration will increase awareness and reporting of human trafficking and provide an avenue that links victims to vital services,” Fusion Center Director Jack Luikart stated.

The posters that will be seen will provide a toll-free hotline and website link to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. The release states that this should urge people to get help, report a tip or find services.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Cogar said evidence and reports of human trafficking in WV are increasing significantly.

“Proactive multi-agency engagement is critical to identify and combat trafficking, so my office applauds the Fusion Center and collaborating state agencies for their efforts to raise awareness of trafficking and help rescue victims,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Cogar stated.

The Fusion Center will be collaborating with the WV Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and other federal partners.

