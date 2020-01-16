Future Leaders Program sending care packages to National Guard members

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) — Students in the Future Leaders Program at Westside are preparing care packages for all Wyoming County National Guard members. The care packages include treats, notes, and cards written by students at Westside.

Cadet Commander Hannah Paynter said it a great feeling sending something nice to those serving our country.

“To let people know that we care about them,” Paynter said. “There are some people out there that don’t have anybody and we are here for them.”

If you would like to donate items to the care packages, you can drop them off at Westside High School. They will be packing them on January 24, 2020.