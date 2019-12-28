Future of Good campaign donates to exceptional children in communities

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Do you know any children or young adults under the age of 17 in your area who’ve gone above and beyond to help the community?

U. S. Cellular is running a promotion called the “Future of Good.”

The phone company will award $10,000 to six children around the country for their humanitarian efforts.

Sales Manager, Edmonds Mbai, told 59News the money will go towards their individual causes.

“We encourage young people to get involved and fix their whole community,” Mbai said. “Become solutions to their communities at a young age.”

You have until April 15, 2020 to nominate a child in your community who is making a difference. In order to be eligible, the child must be between the ages of six and 17.

