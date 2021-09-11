Future soldier reflects on 9/11 ahead of swearing-in and memorial

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– Ahead of Saturday’s events leading to the 20th anniversary 9/11 Memorial at the Summit Bechtel Family Reserve, we spoke with the organizers of the ceremony.

From a moment of silence, to the swearing-in of future soldiers, a national call to action, and more. Saturday’s memorial service will embody and commemorate the tragic events of 20 years ago.

It’s an event our country vowed to never forget. The terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Flight 93. This all led to a surge of enlistment to the armed services. The Adventure On! Freedom Festival honored those lost twenty years ago.

“To see those kinds of things happen to civilians, it’s a tragedy, and I’m glad to be able to help our community and be a part of something bigger,” Future soldier Austin Scott McDowell said.

He said joining the bond of military brotherhood gives the events of twenty years ago a different meaning.

“It’s very overwhelming,” McDowell added. “I’m anxious, nervous, at the same time excited. I’m just proud to be doing what I’m doing, and I can’t wait for the experiences to come.”

McDowell also discussed his future plans with the military and beyond.

“I’m infantry but later on, after my eight-year contract, I would like to possibly do petroleum supply specialist or something like that,” McDowell said. “So I can get my hazmat CDL, so I can transfer that to civilian life.”

In addition to Saturday’s swearing-in, a call to action freedom flag will be raised as part of a national movement in all 50 states. This is meant to raise awareness of the ongoing need to continue to enlist in our military. The Lonestar concert will kick off at 8 p.m. and will be capped off with a fireworks display.