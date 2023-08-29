PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Dangerous situations can happen when you least expect it, so Lieutenant Adam Branscome from the Princeton Fire Department shares some ways to keep safe when it comes to gas leaks in the home.

Lt. Branscome said one of the best ways to prepare for a gas leak scenario is to be aware of what to look for. Mercaptan is added to gas to create a sulfur-like, rotten egg smell so people can detect leaks.

Natural gas also rises, so it has a tendency to rise to upper levels, whereas propane gas is heavier than air and will fall to basements and ground levels.

Lt. Branscome said being able to identify what kind of gas is leaking can help responders react faster.

“If you smell gas in your home, the first thing you should do is one, get out,” said Lt. Branscome. “Call for 911 and have a fire department respond. We have gas monitors so we can get there and try to detect where it’s coming from and where most of it is.”

Another way to prepare is to have your gas pipes and systems checked regularly, especially if you own an older home.

Gas leaks and explosions are more common than people realize, and it’s always better to be prepared and make sure everything is working properly.