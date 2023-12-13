BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Gas prices across the country have been dropping over the past week. Which is good for the predicted 104 million people travelling by car this holiday season.

For West Virginia, the cheapest gas prices are in Greenbrier County, where the average price per gallon is $2.80. The most expensive county is Wyoming, where the average is $3.19 per gallon.

The Beckley area average is sitting right around $3.16.

Triple A expects gas prices to continue dropping and thinks we could see a state wide average of less than $3.00 per gallon in the near future.