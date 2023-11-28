BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Gas prices continue to see a decline here in West Virginia.

According to a survey done by GasBuddy, prices in West Virginia are 19 cents lower than a month ago.

In Beckley, the average gas price is $3.28 a gallon, down from $3.43 a gallon a month ago.

Kristen Farley, retail manager for the Triple A location in Beckley, said the decline is due to several factors.

Despite the recent holiday travel, Farley said the demand for gas is down and a decline in oil prices only helped decrease gas prices across the area.

“It makes me feel very happy. Everything else seems so expensive, from groceries to holiday gifts we have to buy. To see prices come down in some areas is definitely welcome,” Farley said.

Farley said expects prices to remain what they are as we head into the Christmas holiday.