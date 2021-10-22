Gas prices are on the rise in the Mountain State

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Everywhere you go, gas prices are going up. At the Beckley Travel Plaza, regular gas is at $3.32, plus gas is at $3.62, and premium gas is at $3.92.

According to Gas Buddy, prices began to spike at the beginning of October and West Virginia travelers are not happy about it.

West Virginia resident, Polly Johnson said she is concerned they will not come back down.

“Well, I’m not surprised but I am also concerned that they probably won’t go down any significant level. Thank goodness I drive a hybrid,” Johnson said.

People with hybrids or fully electric cars may not feel the impact as much as resident Bill Murray. He said this is something he just has to learn to live with.

“I don’t like the high prices. We have to limit our traveling and enjoy it when we do go out,” Murray said.

Nationwide trends suggest that November gas prices will continue to increase past their current highs. Gary Corrigan said he feels that during the holidays, gas prices will not go down.

“It doesn’t matter if the prices are down or if the prices are up. It’ll go up again. You know, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas and then it’ll probably tail off,” said Corrigan.

To see more gas trends, visit www.gasbuddy.com.