BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Gas Prices rising almost 20 cents in a matter of days putting a strain on people across the Mountain State with no sign of relief. Triple AAA said rising gas prices are a direct result of the war in Ukraine and the economic impact of losing Russian oil supply.

“Crude oil prices are the biggest factor that affects what we pay at the pump so what is happening on the other side of the world is impacting us here in West Virginia,” Lori Weaver-Hawkins, Public Affairs Manager for Triple AAA Bluegrass, said.

The good news — there are things you can do to reduce the amount of gas you use and just maybe save a little bit of money. Weaver-Hawkins said one of the best things to do to save some extra gas mileage on your car is to keep up with routine maintenance.

“We know that a lot of folks during the pandemic maybe were not driving as much as they are now and maybe got a little lax taking their vehicle in for their regular maintenance,” Weaver-Hawkins said. “Now is the time to catch up.”

Weaver-Hawkins said getting your oil changed, checking tire pressure every other week, and even removing unnecessary items from your car storage can also help reduce gas mileage. She also recommends people use the cheapest gas if they can, saving them at least 20 cents per gallon. She said people should expect to see prices continue to rise through the Spring and early Summer.

“Where we used to maybe see it go up a few pennies on the weekend, maybe a nickel, now we are seeing twenty, thirty cents so it will be interesting to see how long that goes on because that is quite a leap,” Weaver-Hawkins said.

Weaver-Hawkins also recommends looking around and taking advantage of gas stations that may have prices just a few cents lower than the average in the area.