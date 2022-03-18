GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Democratic lawmakers in West Virginia proposed halting the State’s gas tax for 30 days which could save you almost 36 cents per gallon on March 17, 2022.

The idea was met with pushback from Republicans. Governor Jim Justice said it would require a special session and action from the legislature. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, also responded to the idea in a statement:

“There are a multitude of legal reasons why we cannot simply suspend our gas tax. We cannot – and should not – implement policies like these that sound good, but in reality, would do far more damage to our state in the long term.”

West Virginia charges 35.7 cents in taxes per gallon of fuel, suspending that tax could cost the state $35 Million according to state legislators.

Triple A said suspending the tax does not mean prices would drop. Public Affairs Manager Lori Weaver-Hawkins said gas companies likely paid higher prices for the gas in your car now and will look to catch up.

“When they are paying a higher price for the gas on hand, they are probably going to want to recoup that money rather than drop immediately,” Weaver-Hawkins said.

Hawkins says the biggest impact on prices will be updates on the war in Ukraine and the spring travel season. She said travel did not drop as expected after September 2021 and demand for gas will go up as more people take advantage of the warmer weather.

“As we get into memorial day and into these summer travel weeks, we can expect that demand is going to go up,” Weaver-Hawkins said. “I think there are people that probably have a lot of pent up interest in travel.”

Several other states also proposed suspending their gas tax including our neighbors Virginia and Ohio, but official action is yet to be seen.