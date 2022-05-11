FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Gauley Bridge man is facing felony charges of Malicious Wounding and Attempted Murder.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to a call of shots fired around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. While on their way, deputies were flagged down by the victim at the Alloy General Ambulance station. The victim was shot in the neck and other parts of their body, and was able to identify the shooter.

Barton DePaul is facing felony charges of Attempted Murder and Malicious Assault. He is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail.

The Smithers Police Department, Montgomery Police Department and Jan Care Ambulance also assisted.