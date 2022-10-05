GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – If you’re in the market for a new furry friend, you just might find your next pal at Friday’s Barktoberfest!

Barktoberfest is an adopt-a-thon organized by the Greenbrier County Humane Society and Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company.

The event is from 5 to 9 Friday, October 7, at GVBC’s brewery in Maxwelton, and the organizations have even come together to brew a signature beer for the occasion.

“We actually did have our mascot, Brier go and help brew the beer that we’ve made for the event,” said Nikita Honaker, an Adoption Specialist at the Humane Society.

“It’s a nice, easy-drinking Hefeweizen, it’s got notes of banana, a little bit of clove, super light but still big and bodied,” Alex Durand of the Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company told 59News.

The event will also feature a raffle, hot dogs fresh off the grill, and live music from Chandler Beavers and the Busted Dams.