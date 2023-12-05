PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Nearly everyone can agree the preteen years can be a difficult and often intimidating time. You’ll be leaving middle school for high school soon, thinking harder about your future plans and goals.

This is where Gear Up Southern West Virginia and the Student Success Agency come in.

Partnership Coordinator Tracy Puckett says that Gear Up is a valuable resource for not just students, but teachers as well.

“Oh, they love to have the help from the Gear Up Southern West Virginia funds because it puts an additional resource in their pockets and at their fingertips.”

The mentorship program through SSA is now in several middle schools in southern West Virginia thanks to Gear Up.

The agents can help students with homework issues and building resumes for college or future jobs. They can also provide an unbiased sounding board for any other issues the student may face.

Glenwood School eighth grader Autumn Treolo says she can’t wait to start using the program.

“It’s great for us…to help us with our future and to help guide us through our education.”

Treolo has tentative plans to become a pharmacist after high school, and the mentor she’ll gain through the SSA will stay with her and help her plan her goals.

Gear Up Southern West Virginia is working with schools across the area and hopes to continue to be a boon to both students and teachers alike.