Generous donor gives 60 books to Alderson Store

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — The Alderson Store is collecting books to hand out to students in Alderson and Ronceverte. All of the books are either about West Virginia or are written by a West Virginia Native.

Jennifer Gilkerson, an Alderson Store Volunteer, said although this large donation helped, the store still needs about 300 more books before December 19th.

“It’s really a testimony to how special our community is,” Gilkerson said. “Everyone is so special and we all take good care of each other and good care of our kids.”

People aren’t just donating locally, Gilkerson says people have been donating books from all over the country.

If you’d like to donate books, you can head over the Alderson Store or give them a call at 304-445-2851.

Trending Stories

