‘Get A Life’ program helps students experience adulthood

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– A local school taught students how to be an adult.

Students at Summers County Middle School participated in the ‘Get A Life’ program. This program was started by Fairmont State University. The objective is to teach 8th graders and Summers County High School seniors about how to manage personal finances through a budget simulation.

Every year, the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office and Summers County Schools partner together to provide this event for students.

Senior Marlee Meador said she never knew it took this much to be an adult.

“It opens my eyes because I didn’t realize how much I had to pay for bills. I went into debt pretty quickly,” Meador said.

Adam Coon, Director of Personnel and Secondary, said this is a great tool for students to learn.

“This program takes what students learn in the classroom and applies to real-life situations. Retired teachers and community members also come out to help educate our seniors to learn life lessons,” Coon said.