BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A fundraising party at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park aims to get new wardrobes for those recovering from substance abuse.

Dr. Elizabeth Thompson Nelson, founder of Win West Virginia Foundation, a non-profit which serves women, children and families who are affected by prenatal substance abuse and other forms of the disease, said the ‘Get Clean For Spring Fundraiser’ on Friday, May 19, 2023, gives donors an opportunity to put on their favorite outfits from past decades and come out to celebrate and support WIN WV.

“We’re giving clothing to families who need it,” Nelson said. “Sometimes they’re coming out of jail. Sometimes they’re just relocating and leaving the areas that put them in situations that they needed to be in recovery.”

Nelson said 100 percent of the money raised during the one-time fundraising event will buy clothing for people who need it.