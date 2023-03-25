GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Time to put up your skis and grab hold of your putters because Snowshoe’s Raven Golf Course will be ready for golfers soon.

According to Snowshoe’s Summer schedule, May 4 will be the opening of Raven Golf Course and club. Though the winter season at the resort is coming to a close, there is still plenty to do. Summer, when the birds are singing and the sun is shinning is the perfect time to check out this beautiful and unique golf course.

If you want to learn more about the Spring and Summer schedule or want to learn more about the Raven Course, you can check out Raven Golf Club Opening Day | Snowshoe Mountain (snowshoemtn.com)